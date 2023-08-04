Free Fire redeem codes today (August 4, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and skins

Spending diamonds on in-game cosmetics like costume bundles and skins isn't feasible for every Free Fire player. This has led to the popularity of redeem codes, which reward a range of freebies. Garena releases redeem codes on the game's social media handles or livestreams, and new ones are generally made available to commemorate specific milestones.
The process of using redeem codes is fairly simple. Players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and enter an active redeem code to get the associated rewards in their in-game accounts.
Free Fire redeem codes (August 4, 2023)
You can use the Free Fire redeem codes below for free costume bundles and skins:
Costume bundles
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF119MB3PFA5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- X99TK56XDJ4X
Note: The redeem codes listed above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not function for everyone.
How to use redeem codes
The following steps will guide you through the code redemption procedure:
Step 1: Make your way to the Rewards Redemption Site via any web browser. The website can be accessed at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in using the internet platform you have linked with your Free Fire account. Guest accounts aren't acceptable on the Rewards Redemption Site, and you must link them to a platform to become eligible.
The six login platforms available on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.
Step 3: Once the login is complete, enter a redeem code in the text field on the screen. It is better to copy and paste it to avoid errors.
Step 4: Click the "Confirm" button. The screen will display the redemption status and describe whether or not it went ahead successfully.
In case of a successful redemption, claim the rewards from the in-game mail section.
Disclaimer: Given the ban on Free Fire in India, players in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, they can continue enjoying the MAX version because it is not prohibited in the nation.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.