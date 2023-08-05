Free Fire redeem codes today (August 5, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and vouchers

Using redeem codes is a fantastic way to obtain rewards at no cost in Free Fire, and most players eagerly await their release. Redeem codes provide a variety of extraordinary in-game items that would otherwise cost diamonds. This is why there is so much excitement every time Garena drops redeem codes for the title's different servers.

Once a new redeem code is made accessible, players can navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site to enter it and get rewards in their accounts. However, they must be quick as redeem codes usually expire in a short period of time.

Free Fire redeem codes (August 5, 2023)

You can get free gun skins and vouchers from the Free Fire redeem codes provided below:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

HNC95435FAGJ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

BR43FMAPYEZZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

V427K98RUCHZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not function for everyone.

Guide on using redeem codes

The instructions outlined below will walk you through the process of using redeem codes:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Six login options are on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the sign-in process using the internet platform linked to your Free Fire ID. The website has six platforms to choose from: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

If you own a guest account, you will not be eligible to use redeem codes. You must link it to any one of the platforms to become eligible.

Step 3: An text interface will appear on the screen. Carefully enter the redeem code here.

Tap the "Confirm" button after entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once you're sure the redeem code has no errors, click the “Confirm” button. If successful, the rewards associated with the code will get deposited into your account within 24 hours.

However, if the redemption fails because of server restrictions or expiry, you will not be able to use the redeem code any longer. Instead, you will have to wait for the release of new ones.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. This means that players in the country should not play the battle royale title. However, they can enjoy the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it is not banned.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.