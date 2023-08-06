Free Fire redeem codes today (August 6, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and diamonds

The usage of Free Fire redeem codes to obtain freebies has become a fairly common practice in the community. Players go to great lengths to get valid codes since these are far more convenient to use than the events and can provide a wider variety of rewards. However, their quest is often cut short due to the short validity and server restrictions.

Accordingly, due to the particular drawbacks, gamers are only eligible to use those active codes that are made available for their servers. If they try to employ an inactive or a code that was not released for their server, they will encounter an error message on their screens.

Free Fire redeem codes for free characters and diamonds (August 6, 2023)

You can use the following Free Fire redeem codes for free characters and diamonds inside the game.

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: The codes given in the article may not function for everyone due to the server restrictions as well as the limited expiry dates.

Procedure to use Free Fire redeem codes

Garena has facilitated the use of redeem codes through the dedicated Rewards Redemption Site. The older players will likely be aware of the entire procedure, but the newer audience may feel it's slightly challenging. Here is a detailed guide for you to follow:

Step 1: Load the Rewards Redemption Site on your web browser.

The website gives you access to six login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You can sign in to your in-game account using the linked platform. You have six different options for the same.

At this stage, it becomes essential to highlight that anyone with a guest account becomes ineligible to use the Free Fire redeem codes. Thus, it is mandatory to bind your account, and Garena offers additional incentives for the same.

Step 3: Punch in all 12 or 16 characters of the redeem codes in the text field.

Tap "Confirm" after you have accurately entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Lastly, clicking the Confirm button will submit the codes.

If the process is succesful, the items will appear in your account within a few minutes. However, you may have to wait up to 24 hours in some instances.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is blocked in India, and due to these government-imposed restrictions, players from the country are advised not to play the game. They may instead play the MAX version that is not restricted in the country.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.