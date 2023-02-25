Free Fire redeem codes today (February 25, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and skins

Diamonds are the premium currency of Free Fire, and players must spend them to get their hands on exclusive in-game items like bundles and skins. However, since not everyone can afford to purchase diamonds on their accounts, alternatives like redeem codes can be used to get free items.

Redeem codes are essentially combinations of 12 to 16 characters released by Garena. They are usually distributed via the game’s social media handles or livestreams, and players can redeem them via the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Free Fire redeem codes (February 25, 2023)

Provided below are the Free Fire redeem codes that players can use to earn free bundles and skins in the game:

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

ZRJAPH294KV5

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10GCGXRNHY

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

WLSGJXS5KFYR

Note: Free Fire redeem codes have unknown expiration dates and server restrictions. As a result, they may not function for everyone.

Using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Redeem codes are easy to use on the Rewards Redemption Site. Follow the steps outlined below to do so:

Step 1: Once on the Rewards Redemption Site, use the platform linked to your in-game account to sign in. Six platforms are available on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You must use the necessary login option to move ahead (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Enter a valid Free Fire redeem code into the text field without making any mistakes. It is recommended that you copy and paste the code for minimal errors.

Step 3: Complete the redemption by clicking on the “Confirm” button. You will see a dialog box on the screen informing you whether the redemption is successful.

You can enter the redeem code and then press the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: If successful, navigate to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards associated with the redeem code. They are usually sent immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours for them to arrive.

Note that guest accounts cannot be employed to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. You must, therefore, link such accounts to a platform available on the website before following the steps above.

Disclaimer: The Indian Government has imposed restrictions on Free Fire, so players in the country must not play or even download the game on their devices. However, they can enjoy the MAX version of the battle royale title since the government didn’t include it in the list of prohibited applications.

