Free Fire redeem codes today (January 15, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gun skins

Redeem codes and events offer two of the most effective and convenient ways to obtain free rewards in Garena Free Fire. Both types of content are routinely introduced by developers and can provide a variety of unique items.

Because codes are easier to use and involve less work, many people prefer them to events. Regardless, they come with certain limitations, such as fast expiry and server restrictions. Finding redemption codes can be a tedious process for many. Fortunately, the list provided below contains all the codes for January 15.

Disclaimer: Players residing in India must not download or play Free Fire on their mobile devices, as the Indian government has banned the game. The MAX version, on the other hand, can still be played because it was not listed as one of the prohibited applications.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and gun skins (January 15, 2023)

The following are a few codes to get free characters and gun skins:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

Note: Due to different expiry dates and server restrictions the codes possess, they may or may not function for all users.

Steps to employ Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

The procedure for using redeem codes is fairly simple and requires you to use the game's Rewards Redemption Site. If you are unfamiliar with the process, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: The first step is to navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser on your device. This link will take you to the same: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Use the required login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon arriving on the site, you must sign in by employing the platform associated with your in-game Free Fire ID. The redemption website offers six login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since guest accounts do not function on the Rewards Redemption Site, you will have to link any such profile to any of the available six platforms. You may head over to the in-game settings to complete the binding process.

Step 3: For the next step, you may simply insert a redeem code from the list offered earlier into the text bar.

Insert the necessary code inside the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After entering the code without errors, hit the Confirm button beneath the text field to complete the redemption procedure.

A dialog box will emerge on the screen indicating the redemption status. If it indicates a successful redemption, visit the in-game mail section of the battle royale title to claim the rewards. Garena will send the items to your account within 24 hours.

