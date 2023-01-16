Free Fire redeem codes today (January 16, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gloo wall skins and room cards

A constant desire to obtain cosmetic items is prevalent in the Free Fire community, with many players even spending real money from their pockets to get them. However, throwing cash at a game isn't an option for free-to-play users, who make up a considerable portion of the user base. As a result, methods like using redeem codes have gained prominence due to their ability to provide free rewards.

The developers release these codes, and gamers simply have to insert them in a text bar on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the exclusive items. The ones that can be used on January 16, 2023, can be found below.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and gamers from the nation should avoid playing or even downloading the game. Regardless, they may enjoy the MAX version, which wasn't included in the list of prohibited applications.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free gloo wall skins and room cards (January 16, 2023)

Here is a list of redeem codes that users can utilize to get free gloo wall skins and room cards:

Gloo Wall

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The codes provided above may or may not function for all users due to their unknown expiry dates. Additionally, they come with server restrictions, which is why gamers can use the codes only for their servers.

Steps to use redeem codes

The process of using Free Fire redeem codes is not complex and can be completed in a few minutes. The Rewards Redemption Site is where you can employ these codes. If you aren't aware of the redemption process, check out the steps that we have outlined below:

Step 1: Navigate to Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site or use this link: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

There are six login options provided to you on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You will have to log in after reaching the web page. The developers offer six distinct options in this regard: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

With guest accounts unable to use the redeem codes, you must make an effort to link them to any of the aforementioned platforms. You can complete the binding process by navigating to the in-game settings.

Step 3: For the next step, insert the Free Fire redeem code inside the text field on your screen.

Upon entering the redeem code, hit the Confirm button present on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can finally conclude the redemption by tapping the Confirm button.

A message mentioning the redemption status will pop up and tell you whether or not the redemption process was successful. If the used code works, Garena will deliver the rewards to you via in-game mail, and you will be able to claim the items through the same.

