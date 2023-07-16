Free Fire redeem codes today (July 16, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free vouchers and gun skins

Events and redeem codes make it possible to get free items in Free Fire. Of the two approaches, evernts are added more frequently and are constantly available. However, the rewards that redeem codes can provide, alongside the ease of use, makes them a better option whenever available. Garena releases new codes on an occasional basis, and individuals can employ them via the Rewards Redemption Site.

Nonetheless, the specific redeem codes come with a short expiry span and server restrictions applied to them. This is why users can only use the active codes made accessible for their particular servers.

Free Fire redeem codes for free vouchers and gun skins (July 16, 2023)

You can acquire vouchers and gun skins from the Free Fire redeem codes specified below:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

E2F86ZREMK49

2FG94YCW9VMV

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

FFDBGQWPNHJX

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

MCPW3D28VZD6

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW2D2WKWF2

HNC95435FAGJ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSEN5MX

NPYFATT3HGSQ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

Note: These Free Fire redeem codes may or may not function for everyone due to the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions they possess.

How to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

Rewards Redemption Site makes using redeem codes pretty simple, and you can employ them in a few minutes. Below are the steps that can help you utilize the codes:

Step 1: To get started, you must reach the Rewards Redemption Site, found at this link.

Use one of the six login options to complete the sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: As the second step, you must log in using the platform associated with your Free Fire account. The options on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

In the case of a guest account, you can connect it to any of the platforms stated above. Navigate to the in-game settings to bind your account.

Step 3: You can now enter the redeem code inside the text box on the screen.

Tap "Confirm" after you insert the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Complete the procedure by tapping the Confirm button. The redemption status will get shown via a dialog box, and you can claim the rewards through the in-game mail section if it is successful.

Disclaimer: With a ban on Free Fire in India, players from the nation are recommended to stay away from playing the game on their mobile devices. They may, however, continue enjoying the MAX version since it was not banned in the country.

