Free Fire redeem codes today (July 17, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and emotes

Free Fire redeem codes can be an effective and efficient way of receiving free rewards like costumes, skins, emotes and more. They can even provide diamonds at no cost, which is why players consistently search for new ones. Garena has been releasing them occasionally, and these can typically be found through the game’s social media handles or livestreams.

Once individuals get a working redeem code, they can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and perform the redemption. If the process ends successfully, they will get the rewards in their in-game accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and emotes (July 17, 2023)

Below are Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and emotes in the battle royale title:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: Due to the codes mentioned above having unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may or may not function for everyone.

Step-by-step guide on using redeem codes

Using redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site wouldn’t require much effort. The following are the steps that you can follow to achieve the same:

Step 1: Begin by going to this link, which is the official URL to the game’s Rewards Redemption Site.

Employ one of these login option on the Rewards Redemptio Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the necessary login option to sign in to your Free Fire account. The website has Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter as options.

If you hold a guest account, you must first visit the in-game settings and perform the binding procedure. This is because guest accounts do not function on the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 3: After you are done with the login, a text box will appear, and you must enter the redeem code into the same.

Click "Confirm" after inputting the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: The last step is to click the Confirm button to complete the code’s redemption.

Following successful redemption, you may open the game and go to the in-game mail section to collect the items. They are usually delivered immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours, so you must wait patiently for their arrival.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players are advised not to play the battle royale title on their devices. However, they can continue enjoying the MAX version of the game since it was not blocked in the country.

