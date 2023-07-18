Free Fire redeem codes today (July 18, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and skins

Many players in the Free Fire community wish to expand their in-game collections but cannot afford to spend money on diamonds. This generally leads them to rely on methods like redeem codes since they can provide a range of items at no cost. Garena occasionally releases new codes for different regions worldwide, with each one only working on the server for which it was released.

You can visit the Rewards Redemption Site to use the codes released for your server and receive rewards. The section below lists Free Fire redeem codes for free characters and skins.

Free Fire redeem codes for free characters and skins (July 18, 2023)

The following Free Fire redeem codes will give you free characters and skins in the battle royale title:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Note: Since the codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not work for everyone.

Process of using redeem codes

The process of using redeem codes is effortless, and here are the steps that you can follow to redeem a code:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site, the official website Garena has created to enable players to claim redeem codes.

Six options are available on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After you open this website, you should complete the sign in process using one of the six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter. You must use the one connected to your in-game account.

Remember that guest accounts cannot make use of redeem codes, so you must link them to become eligible. You can perform the guest account binding process by navigating to the in-game settings.

Insert the code in the text box on your screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You must enter the redeem code into the text box on your screen. Make sure you enter the code accurately without any typing errors.

Step 4: Press the Confirm button to proceed with the redemption. The rewards associated with the code will then be sent to your account.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban applied to Free Fire, Indian players are advised to avoid playing the game. They may, however, enjoy the MAX variant since this version of the game was not prohibited.

