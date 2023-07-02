Free Fire redeem codes today (July 2, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and costume bundles

Diamonds are one of the primary currencies available in Free Fire, and players require the same if they wish to get their hands on the premium in-game items. However, since purchasing it is not feasible for all users, alternative routes like redeem codes have gained popularity within the community. These can effectively offer a range of rewards like skins, costumes, emotes, and sometimes even diamonds.

Users can use the active redeem codes via the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the associated items directly in their accounts. They must remember that the codes have short expiry spans, so they must use them as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and costume bundles (July 2, 2023)

Below is a list of the Free Fire redeem codes that will reward you with free diamonds and costume bundles in the game:

Diamonds:

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Costume bundles:

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Note: The redeem codes provided above have uncertain expiry dates and server restrictions. Accordingly, they may or may not function for everyone.

How to use redeem codes

The procedure to use redeem codes involves the Rewards Redemption Site, and you may follow the steps outlined below to complete the process:

Step 1: You must get started by opening a web browser and searching for the Rewards Redemption Site. The particular website can be reached by clicking on this link.

You can use the necessary option from the available ones (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The second step will require you to log in using the platform you used to bind your Free Fire account. The website features these six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Keep in mind that guest accounts aren’t valid on the Rewards Redemption Site, and you must connect them to any of the platforms offered on the website. If you own a guest account, visit the in-game settings and complete the binding process.

Click the "Confirm" option to move ahead with the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once logged in, a text field will emerge, and you should enter the redeem code. You may subsequently hit the Confirm button.

A dialog box will emerge displaying the redemption status. You can navigate to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards if it reads about a successful redemption.

Disclaimer: With a ban imposed on Free Fire in India, the players residing in the nation should refrain from playing or downloading the game. Nonetheless, they can enjoy the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited.

