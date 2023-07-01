Free Fire redeem codes today (July 1, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and skins

Most players in the Free Fire community seek ways to get free rewards because they cannot afford to spend diamonds in the game. This often leads them to redeem codes, which are combinations of characters released by Garena that give away a wide range of exclusive items upon redemption while not demanding much effort from users.

To simplify the usage of redeem codes, a website called the Rewards Redemption Site has been set up. Players can use it to enter redeem codes and receive their rewards.

Disclaimer: Since a ban has been placed on Free Fire in India, players in the country are advised not to play the game. However, they can engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it is not prohibited.

Free Fire redeem codes (July 1, 2023)

The following Free Fire redeem codes can be used to get free pets and skins in the game:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF119MB3PFA5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Note: Due to the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions that these redeem codes possess, they may not function for everyone.

Process of using Free Fire redeem codes

The steps listed below will help you get rewards via redeem codes in just a few minutes:

Step 1: You can get started by accessing the Rewards Redemption Site on your mobile device.

You will find six login options on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Six login options will be available on the screen: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. You must use the one linked to your in-game ID to sign in to the website.

If you have a guest account, you will not be eligible to use redeem codes. To become eligible, you must go to the in-game settings and link the account to any one of the platforms.

You must click on the "Confirm" button after you input an active redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Carefully enter an active redeem code into the text field on the screen and hit the “Confirm” button. This step completes the redemption, and you will know if things went well via a dialog box.

The rewards associated with the redeem code will get sent to your in-game mail section if the redemption is successful.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes