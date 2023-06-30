Create

Free Fire redeem codes today (June 30, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free room cards and vouchers

By Nishant Thakkar
Modified Jun 30, 2023 08:25 IST
Free Fire redeem codes can offer you free rewards inside the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Most players in Free Fire get free rewards through events that require them to meet specific objectives in exchange for items. Alternatively, redeem codes are a great option through which players can receive freebies without much effort. To employ the specific codes, you simply have to perform the redemption on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Nonetheless, the redeem codes also have certain limitations, i.e., they expire after a short period and have server restrictions imposed on them. Because of this, only a few users will be eligible to use any active codes.

Free Fire redeem codes for free room cards and vouchers (June 30, 2023)

The following is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that can reward you with free room cards and vouchers:

Room cards

  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • XUW3FNK7AV8N

Vouchers

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • TDK4JWN6RD6
  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS
  • E2F86ZREMK49
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • FFDBGQWPNHJX
  • WD2ATK3ZEA55

Note: The codes listed above possess unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

Guide on how to employ redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site has made the redemption process pretty straightforward. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to get rewards in your in-game accounts:

Step 1: Reach the Rewards Redemption Site using any available web browser. The website can be accessed directly using the following link:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Employ the necessary login choice after you reach the particular website (Image via Garena)
Step 2: You should select the necessary login option on the website and sign in. The website has six platforms, and you must utilize the one linked to your in-game account.

If you've been using a guest ID to play Free Fire, you'll have to link your account to one of the platforms to proceed. You can navigate to the in-game settings to perform the binding process.

Tap the Confirm button once you have inserted the redeem code (Image via Garena)
Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text box on your screen and click the Confirm button. This completes the redemption, and you will see a dialog box stating the status of the process.

After a successful redemption, the items associated with the code will get sent to your in-game ID.

Disclaimer: A ban has been placed on Free Fire in India, which is why players from the country must avoid playing the game. Regardless, they can continue enjoying the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it was not prohibited in the nation.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

