Free Fire redeem codes today (July 28, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gloo wall skins

Diamonds hold a lot of value in Free Fire, as they are used to acquire different items in the battle royale title. However, those who have very little of this in-game currency can utilize redeem codes to get premium rewards at no cost. This is the primary reason why there is a constant search for new redeem codes among players.

To cater to the Free Fire community, Garena occasionally releases redeem codes through the game's official social media handles. Each code is server-specific and has an expiration date, so players must utilize one that is active for their servers as soon as possible.

Free Fire redeem codes (July 28, 2023)

You can acquire free diamonds and gloo wall skins by using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The redeem codes provided above come with unknown expiration dates and server restrictions. Thus, they may not function for all players.

Steps to follow for the redemption of codes

Garena created the Rewards Redemption Site for players to enter redeem codes and get rewards. Here are a few simple steps that you can follow to use the website:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site to get started (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Six login options are given to you on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using one of the six platforms displayed on the screen. You must use the platform that is connected to your in-game account.

You will not be eligible to use redeem codes via guest accounts on the Rewards Redemption Site. As a result, you should link any guest account by going to the in-game settings.

You will have to accurately place an active redeem code in the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Carefully type an active redeem code into the text box and hit the “Confirm” button.

A dialog box will emerge on the screen, displaying the redemption status. If successful, you will receive the associated rewards in your in-game accounts.

Disclaimer: With a ban imposed on Free Fire in India, players in the country are recommended not to play the battle royale title. However, the MAX version of the popular game is not prohibited, which means players are allowed to enjoy it.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.