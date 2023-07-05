Free Fire redeem codes today (July 5, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and room cards

Free Fire redeem codes are an exciting method using which you can get free rewards like skins, costumes, pets, and more. The game’s community actively searches for these specific codes, and the developers occasionally release new ones on the official social media handles or during livestreams. Upon using them, the rewards will be sent directly to your account in a span of 24 hours.

However, you will only be able to use the active codes and the ones that have been specifically released for your server. If you try to utilize codes that have expired or those aren’t available for your region, you will encounter an error message.

Free Fire redeem codes for free pets and room cards (July 5, 2023)

You can acquire free pets and room cards by using the Free Fire redeem codes specified below:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The codes above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

How to use redeem codes

Utilizing Free Fire redeem codes is simple, and you can use them through the official Rewards Redemption Site of the game. Here are the steps that you can follow in case you aren’t aware of the exact procedure:

Step 1: Open a web browser and look up the game’s Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Six login options are provided to you (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The next thing for you is to complete the login through the platform connected to your in-game ID. The website has six options for the login, and they are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

It's important to remember that guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. Accordingly, you must bind them to any platforms listed above to become eligible to use the codes.

Step 3: After the login, a text box will emerge, into which you should enter the necessary Free Fire redeem code. Make sure you avoid typing errors while entering it.

Click Confirm after inserting the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, hit the Confirm button that you see beneath the text box. This completes redemption process, and you can claim the rewards by going to the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Given that Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country should avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they may continue enjoying the MAX variant since this version of the game was not prohibited.

