Free Fire redeem codes today (June 10, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and room cards

It is not possible for everyone to spend money within Free Fire. However, the desire for exclusive in-game items often leads players to look for methods that could net them free rewards. The usage of redeem codes is arguably the best method due to the extensive range of rewards on offer. These codes are also easy to utilize, thanks to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Over the last few years, Garena has released tons of redeem codes for the battle royale title’s different servers. This article lists redeem codes that offer free costume bundles and room cards.

Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (June 10, 2023)

The following Free Fire redeem codes will give you access to free costume bundles and room cards in the game:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

B3G7A22TWDR7X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The codes listed above might not work for everyone due to the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Most veteran players will know how to use Free Fire redeem codes. However, if you are unaware of the exact steps, follow this guide:

Step 1: Navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site, the official website for the purpose of using FF redeem codes.

You must use the required login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: From the list of six login options, select the one that is connected with your in-game ID and sign in to the Rewards Redemption Site. Here are the six options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts do not work on the website, so you will have to link them to be eligible to use redeem codes. You can perform the linking process in the in-game settings.

Step 3: After signing in, insert a redeem code into the text box on the screen.

Insert the code and complete the process by pressing "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finish the redemption by pressing the “Confirm” button. If successful, you can open the game and claim the rewards via the mail section.

Disclaimer: Since a ban has been applied to Free Fire in India, players in the country are recommended not to play or download the game. However, they are free to play the MAX version of the battle royale title, as it is not prohibited in the nation.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes