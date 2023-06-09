Free Fire redeem codes today (June 9, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and characters

Free Fire players have access to a wide range of in-game cosmetic items, and they can obtain them by spending diamonds. However, those who cannot afford to spend diamonds can rely on free alternatives like redeem codes that are released by Garena. These codes provide a variety of freebies when used on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Once a new redeem code is made available, it should be used as soon as possible, or else it might expire. If a code is expired, players will encounter an error message and will not be able to use it to get a reward.

Free Fire redeem codes (June 9, 2023)

You can use the following Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site to get free pets and characters:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: The redeem codes above may not function for everyone due to the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions they possess.

Procedure to use Free Fire redeem codes

These steps should guide you through the entire process of using redeem codes:

Step 1: Head to the official Rewards Redemption Site. You can visit https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to reach the website directly.

Six login options will be offered to you (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the website, six login options will appear on your screen: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter. Out of all these options, you must use the one associated with your in-game account.

Since you cannot use redeem codes with a guest account, you will have to get it linked to any one of the aforementioned options. You can do so via the in-game settings.

Insert the code and click "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Input a redeem code inside the text box and click on the "Confirm" button.

If successful, you will get the rewards associated with the redeem code in your in-game accounts. However, you must note that if the redemption fails because of expiry or server restrictions, you must wait for the new redeem codes to be released.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players should not download or play the game on their devices. They are, however, free to play the MAX version of the battle royale title since it is not prohibited.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes