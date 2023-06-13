Free Fire redeem codes today (June 13, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and pets

Diamonds are required to acquire most of the exclusive items in Free Fire. However, they do not come for free, and players must spend real money to purchase them, making them not very affordable. Luckily, Garena frequently releases redeem codes that reward a wide range of in-game items, including diamonds.

In recent years, Garena has released tons of unique redeem codes for the title’s numerous servers. To use them, players can head to the official Rewards Redemption Site and perform the redemption process.

Free Fire redeem codes (June 13, 2023)

You can use the Free Fire redeem codes specified below to get free diamonds and pets:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: There are unknown expiry dates and server restrictions associated with the above codes, which is why they may or may not function for everyone.

Process of using Free Fire redeem codes

Follow the steps below to complete the redemption process and get rewards in your accounts:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Six options are available (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You have six alternatives for logging in to the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter. You must opt for the platform that is linked to your in-game account.

If you own a guest account, you must link it to one of the platforms mentioned above to become eligible for using redeem codes. Visit the in-game settings to do the linking.

Click on the "Confirm" option after inserting the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter a redeem code into the text box and hit the Confirm button. The code's rewards will be delivered to you soon if the redemption is successful.

If you encounter an error regarding expiry or server restrictions, you will not be able to use that redeem code anymore. In this case, you must wait for new redeem codes to be released.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been prohibited in India, and players who live in the country are advised not to play it on their devices. On the other hand, the MAX version of the battle royale title is not prohibited. This means players can continue to enjoy it.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

