Free Fire redeem codes today (June 2, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and emotes

Free Fire users often desire to expand their in-game collections with premium in-game cosmetics like skins, costumes, emotes, and more. They're usually required to spend diamonds in different events, Luck Royales, or the in-game store to get their hands on such items. However, a substantial portion of the game's player base is free-to-play and cannot afford to use diamonds, so they instead rely on free alternatives like redeem codes.

Garena has been regularly releasing new redeem codes for different servers. Once a new one is made available, players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and claim them to receive free items in their accounts.

Free Fire redeem codes for free skins and emotes (June 2, 2023)

The following are the Free Fire redeem codes that give free skins and emotes in the battle royale title:

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF119MB3PFA5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

WLSGJXS5KFYR

SARG886AV5GR

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Note: These codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.

How to use redeem codes

Obtaining rewards using redeem codes is really straightforward and takes only a few minutes. If you do not know the exact process, you can follow the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Head to the official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/) to start the process.

You should use the necessary login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After you are on the website, pick one of the following login methods: Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. You must use the platform connected to your Free Fire account.

This redemption website does not support guest accounts. As a result, if you have a guest account, you must first complete the binding process by going to the in-game settings.

Click Confirm after inserting the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text box that appears on your screen and hit the Confirm button. The redemption status will be shown to you in a dialog box that pops up.

After a successful redemption, open the game and claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country must avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they are free to engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title.

