Free Fire redeem codes today (June 2, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free skins and emotes

Free Fire users often desire to expand their in-game collections with premium in-game cosmetics like skins, costumes, emotes, and more. They're usually required to spend diamonds in different events, Luck Royales, or the in-game store to get their hands on such items. However, a substantial portion of the game's player base is free-to-play and cannot afford to use diamonds, so they instead rely on free alternatives like redeem codes.
Garena has been regularly releasing new redeem codes for different servers. Once a new one is made available, players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and claim them to receive free items in their accounts.
Free Fire redeem codes for free skins and emotes (June 2, 2023)
The following are the Free Fire redeem codes that give free skins and emotes in the battle royale title:
Skins
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF119MB3PFA5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- SARG886AV5GR
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11WFNPP956
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- ZYPPXWRWIAHD
Emotes
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FFAC2YXE6RF2
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
Note: These codes have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for everyone.
How to use redeem codes
Obtaining rewards using redeem codes is really straightforward and takes only a few minutes. If you do not know the exact process, you can follow the instructions outlined below:
Step 1: Head to the official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/) to start the process.
Step 2: After you are on the website, pick one of the following login methods: Twitter, Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. You must use the platform connected to your Free Fire account.
This redemption website does not support guest accounts. As a result, if you have a guest account, you must first complete the binding process by going to the in-game settings.
Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text box that appears on your screen and hit the Confirm button. The redemption status will be shown to you in a dialog box that pops up.
After a successful redemption, open the game and claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section.
Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country must avoid playing the game on their devices. However, they are free to engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.