Free Fire redeem codes today (June 20, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free room cards and skins

Redeem codes have made it possible for free-to-play Free Fire fans to obtain premium cosmetics in the game without spending diamonds. These codes are widely sought after, and the community gets excited whenever new ones get released. To use one, players must make their way to the Rewards Redemption Site, where they can undergo the redemption procedure.

Before using redeem codes, it is worth noting that they all have server restrictions. Additionally, their validity period is short, which means players have to use them as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: There is a ban on Garena Free Fire in India, which means players in the country are advised against playing the battle royale title. However, since the MAX variant of the game is not banned, they are free to enjoy it.

Free Fire redeem codes (June 20, 2023)

Here are the Free Fire redeem codes that give you access to room cards and skins at no cost:

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF119MB3PFA5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11NJN5YS3E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

WLSGJXS5KFYR

Note: Given the fact that the redeem codes listed above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may not function for everyone.

Guide for using redeem codes

Follow these detailed steps to use redeem codes:

Step 1: Open any web browser and visit the Rewards Redemption Site. The website can be accessed at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

There are six login options provided to you on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the login using the platform you have linked with your in-game account. You can use one of six platforms to sign in: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

If you own a guest account, you should link it to a platform to become eligible for code redemption. This can be done via the in-game settings.

You can click "Confirm" after entering a redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Copy and paste a redeem code in the text box and hit the "Confirm" button.

Following a successful code redemption, open the game and claim your rewards from the mail section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes