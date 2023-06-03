Free Fire redeem codes today (June 3, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and diamonds

Garena has captured the attention of players by constantly expanding the collection of cosmetics in Free Fire. These items are typically available for purchase using diamonds, which is the in-game currency that players have to obtain using real money. However, a significant portion of the game's player base is unable to spend money on the game. As a result, many players turn to alternative methods to acquire cosmetics, and redeem codes are one such popular choice.

These codes are convenient since they allow players to claim free rewards in Free Fire with minimal effort. This has led to a constant search for these codes within the game's community. Players eagerly search for active codes on the internet that they can use to unlock various in-game items.

It should be noted that redeem codes have expiry and server restrictions, so gamers can only use active codes that have been released for their region.

Free Fire redeem codes for free gun skins and diamonds (June 3, 2023)

Below is a list of the Free Fire redeem codes that will give you access to free gun skins and diamonds in the battle royale title:

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW3D28VZD6

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D1U3XA3

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: The codes mentioned above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for all players.

Guide to using redeem codes

Garena set up the Rewards Redemption Site to make it possible for players to use redeem codes. The following steps will help you get through the entire process:

Step 1: Open any web browser and proceed to the game's Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Six login options are provided on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use the login option associated with your Free Fire account. You are provided six distinct options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players who have guest accounts cannot take advantage of these codes. As a result, you must link your guest account to be eligible for the redemption process.

Once you insert the code, press the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can enter the redeem code into the text box on your screen and then press the Confirm button. Ensure that you type in the code accurately and avoid making any typing errors.

After a successful redemption, Garena will send the rewards associated with the code directly to your account. You may then navigate to the in-game mail section to claim the same.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players from the country are advised to stay away from playing the game. However, they are free to engage in the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes