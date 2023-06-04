Free Fire redeem codes today (June 4, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and room cards

Many players use Free Fire redeem codes to get exclusive in-game items like costumes, room cards, and more at no cost. The codes, alongside the different events, have enabled free-to-play users to expand their collections without the spending diamonds. Garena regularly releases new ones for the battle royale title's different existing servers, and gamers can use them via the Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards.

However, it is worth noting that they can only use the codes made available for their servers. This is because each Free Fire redeem code comes with server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes for free characters and room cards (June 4, 2023)

You can get characters and room cards in the game by using the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned below:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: Given that the codes mentioned above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, they may or may not function for everyone.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

You can follow the steps outlined below to use the redeem codes via the official Rewards Redemption Site:

Step 1: To start, go to the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser on your mobile device. The website can be found at: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

You must complete the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The next step will require you to log in using the option associated with the in-game ID. You will see these options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

You must know that guest accounts do not work on the website, and you will have to link them to any one of the platforms. You will be able to link them by navigating to the in-game settings.

Step 3: After the login completes, enter the redeem code inside the text field you find on the screen. It is important that you do not make typing errors while inserting it.

Tap on the "Confirm" option once you insert the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You may finally click Confirm to move ahead with the redemption. The rewards associated with code will get deposited to your account within 24 hours of a successful redemption.

Nonetheless, if the code has expired or has server restrictions, you will find an error message on the screen. You will not be able to use that particular code and will have to wait for new ones to be available.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire is banned in India, players from the country must not play the game on their devices. However, they can engage in the MAX variant since that was not prohibited.

