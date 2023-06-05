Free Fire redeem codes today (June 5, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and costume bundles

Free Fire offers various exclusive in-game items like skins and costumes, and players can usually acquire them using diamonds. However, since diamonds are not free, many users who cannot afford to spend real money on the game search for alternatives. Redeem codes are one such notable alternative that they can utilize.

These codes are 12 or 16 characters in length. Individuals can redeem each one via the Rewards Redemption Site to receive rewards. However, it is important to note that the codes have server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes for free pets and costume bundles (June 5, 2023)

You can obtain free pets and costume bundles by using the following Free Fire redeem codes:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

B3G7A22TWDR7X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Note: These redemption codes might not work for all players due to unclear expiration dates and server restrictions.

Process of using redeem codes

The steps listed below will help you use the Rewards Redemption Site and get free rewards via redeem codes:

Step 1: Proceed to the official Rewards Redemption Site of the game (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) using any web browser.

After you reach the website, perform the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After you visit the website, six login options will appear on your screen, and you must sign in using the platform linked to your in-game account. Listed below are the options available:

Facebook

VK

Google

Twitter

Huawei ID

Apple ID

You won’t be able to use redeem codes if you have a guest account. You will have to link the account to be qualified, and you can do this from the in-game settings.

Step 3: After the login process is complete, you can enter the redeem code into the text box that appears. Make sure you type the code accurately.

Click the Confirm button after inserting the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Hit the Confirm button. You will soon be notified of the redemption status via a dialog box.

If the dialog box indicates a successful redemption, the rewards associated with the code will be sent to your account via the in-game mail.

Disclaimer: Players in India should refrain from playing Free Fire on their devices because the game has been banned nationwide. However, they can play the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it was not prohibited.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes