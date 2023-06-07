Free Fire redeem codes today (June 7, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free emotes and gun skins

Cosmetics such as emotes and gun skins are highly sought after in the Free Fire community, and many players spend diamonds on them. Meanwhile, those who cannot afford them through the in-game store rely on free opportunities like the redeem codes that the developers release occasionally. After a new code is made available, users can simply visit the Rewards Redemption Site and perform the redemption procedure.

An important thing to remember is that each redeem code has a short validity period. They also have server restrictions, and individuals can use only codes that have been released for their region.

Free Fire redeem codes for free emotes and gun skins (June 7, 2023)

Get free emotes and gun skins by using the following Free Fire redeem codes:

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

V427K98RUCHZ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

NPYFATT3HGSQ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

HNC95435FAGJ

Note: Due to unknown expiration dates and uncertain server restrictions, the codes listed above may not be valid for all players.

How to use redeem codes

To use a redeem code and obtain the rewards associated with it, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: First, open a browser and visit the Rewards Redemption Site at https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en.

The Rewards Redemption Site has six options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the platform associated with your Free Fire account from the six ones available. The platforms offered by Garena on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts will not work on the Rewards Redemption Site, and if you want to claim redeem codes using such an account, you will have to bind it first. Navigate to the in-game settings to perform the binding process.

Step 3: A text box will appear after you sign in, and you should carefully type the code into the same.

Tap the Confirm button after you have inserted the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Click the Confirm button. In the event of successful redemption, you will receive the rewards directly in your Free Fire account via the in-game mail.

You must patiently wait for the rewards to arrive since the freebies can take up to 24 hours to get sent.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban imposed on Free Fire, players residing in the country are advised to avoid playing the game. Nonetheless, they may engage in the MAX variant since the same was not prohibited.

