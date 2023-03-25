Free Fire redeem codes today (March 25, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and pets

Diamonds are needed to get the most exclusive items in Free Fire, and players generally need to spend real money from their pockets to acquire them. However, using redeem codes, they can get their hands on free rewards and sometimes even diamonds. Each code made available by Garena comprises 12 or 16 characters and includes both letters and numbers.

To utilize the same, one must employ the Rewards Redemption Site, essentially a special website established by the developers. The section below gives you a list of codes for free diamonds and pets.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and pets (March 25, 2023)

You can utilize the Free Fire redeem codes stated below to get diamonds and pets in Free Fire:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZATXB24QES8

Note: Given the unknown expiry dates and server restrictions the aforementioned redeem codes possess, they may or may not function for all users.

Steps to use redeem codes

Using the Free Fire redeem code involves the Rewards Redemption Site. You may follow the ones outlined below if you don’t know how the website functions:

Step 1: You can use any web browser to reach the Rewards Redemption Site. Access it using the link below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

You may employ the required login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Choose the required login option from the available ones based on which is connected to your in-game account. These six options are accessible: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since guest accounts aren’t one of the choices on the website, you won’t be able to use them to employ the redeem codes. Meanwhile, once you link them to one of the available platforms, you will be eligible to utilize the Rewards Redemption Site.

Hit the "Confirm" option once you have entered the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Type the redeem code into the text box/field on the screen. Make no mistakes while entering the code.

Step 4: You may ultimately complete the redemption process by hitting the “Confirm” button, which will be prevalent beneath the text field.

After completing a successful process, you will find the rewards in your in-game mail section, and they will be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The Indian government has put restrictions on Free Fire, and players who reside in the nation should not download the game or play it on their devices. Nonetheless, as the MAX version wasn’t suspended, it can still be enjoyed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes