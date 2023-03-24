Free Fire redeem codes today (March 24, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free bundles and gloo wall skins

Redeem codes are among the most sought-after ways of getting free rewards in Free Fire, which is why the game's community is constantly on the lookout for them. Whenever a code is made public, players get very excited because using it allows them to obtain various exclusive items that would otherwise require spending money.

Garena usually releases codes via livestreams and social media handles of the game on special occasions or upon the accomplishment of certain milestones. To use them, players can simply navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and enter the code to redeem the rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free bundles and gloo wall skins (March 24, 2023)

The Free Fire redeem codes below provide free bundles and gloo wall skins in the game:

Bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above have unknown expiry dates and server restrictions, so they may not work for all users.

Using redeem codes via Rewards Redemption Site

Before starting the redemption process, you should keep in mind that guest accounts aren’t allowed on the Rewards Redemption Site and that you will have to link such accounts to one of the platforms listed in the in-game Settings tab. Those who have linked their account can follow the steps below to use the redeem codes:

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the official portal that Garena has set up to facilitate the use of redeem codes.

Make use of the required login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: You must subsequently utilize the platform associated with your account to complete the login process. The ones offered on the website are:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

Step 3: You can now enter the redeem code in the text box that appears on your screen.

After entering the code, you may press the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After entering the code, press the Confirm button to complete the redemption. You will be notified of the redemption status through a dialog box.

If the dialog box mentions a successful completion of the process, you will get the rewards in your account via the in-game mail section. They will be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: With Free Fire being prohibited in India, players who reside in the nation should stay away from the game. In the meantime, they can engage in the MAX version of the battle royale title since it was not suspended.

