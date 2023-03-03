Free Fire redeem codes today (March 3, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and gloo wall skins

There is a great demand for free cosmetics and items in Free Fire, with most players looking to expand their collections at no cost. Typically, diamonds, the in-game currency, are utilized to acquire exclusive cosmetics and items.

Since diamonds are expensive for many players, different methods to get freebies in Free Fire, like the use of redeem codes, have grown in popularity. Redeem codes are released for various game servers through Garena's official social media handles and livestreams. They are pretty simple to use, and players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site to do so.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and gloo wall skins (March 3, 2023)

You can utilize these redeem codes to obtain free characters and gloo wall skins in the game:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFCMCPSBN9CU

Note: These redeem codes have unknown server restrictions or expiration dates, so they may not work for every user.

Procedure to use redeem codes

You can follow the steps outlined below to get freebies using FF redeem codes:

Step 1: Use any of the web browsers on your mobile device to visit the Rewards Redemption Site.

Six different login options are present on the game's Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use one of the platforms available on the website (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter) to log in. Make sure you use a platform that is linked to your in-game account.

Guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. For this reason, you will have to link such accounts to one of the available platforms on the website to become eligible for the code redemption. You can do this by opening Free Fire and heading to the in-game settings.

Step 3: Once the login has been completed, input the Free Fire redeem code into the text field on the screen without making any mistakes.

Place the redeem code inside the text field and then hit the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Proceed by clicking the “Confirm” button. The screen will show a dialog box informing you whether or not the redemption procedure is successful.

Upon successful redemption, Garena will send you the rewards of the code in the in-game mail within 24 hours. However, if the redemption fails due to server restrictions or expiration, it means that the code you entered won’t work.

Disclaimer: Players in India must not play Free Fire on their devices as the game is banned by the Indian government. However, since the government did not include the MAX version of the title on the list of banned applications, they can keep playing it.

