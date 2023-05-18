Free Fire redeem codes today (May 18, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and vouchers

Most Free Fire players cannot afford to spend diamonds on the purchase of in-game items, so they often seek out ways to get free rewards. This is where redeem codes, which offer a range of rewards with little to no effort, come into the picture. Developers release them for the title's different servers, and players can use them on the Rewards Redemption Site.

However, two things must be noted when it comes to redeem codes. They have a short validity period and server restrictions. As a result, players will only be eligible to use redeem codes that are active and made available for their servers.

Free Fire redeem codes (May 18, 2023)

You can try using the Free Fire redeem codes listed below to get free characters and vouchers:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

E2F86ZREMK49

FFDBGQWPNHJX

2FG94YCW9VMV

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Note: Since the expiry dates and server restrictions of the redeem codes mentioned above are unknown, they may not function for all players.

Process for using redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Rewards Redemption Site and log in using the platform linked to your in-game account.

The website has six login platform options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. Guest account holders must link their accounts to any one of the platforms to become eligible for redemption.

You can complete the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Input a redeem code in the text field you see on the screen. To avoid errors, you can copy and paste the code.

Insert the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have inserted the code, you can complete the redemption by clicking the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will appear, highlighting the status of redemption.

You can boot up Free Fire and claim the rewards if the redemption is successful. However, failure due to server restrictions or expiry would mean that you cannot use that code any longer.

Disclaimer: Due to a ban imposed on Free Fire in India, players residing in the country are advised not to play the game on their devices. However, they may play the MAX variant of the battle royale title, given that it is not prohibited in the nation.

