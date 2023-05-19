Free Fire redeem codes today (May 19, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Players typically require diamonds to obtain exclusive items in Free Fire. However, since most of them cannot afford to purchase the in-game currency, they often seek ways through which they can get free rewards. Using redeem codes is arguably the best way to do so due to the minimal effort needed compared to the alternatives.

Garena releases new redeem codes occasionally, and players can enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive rewards. After successful redemption, the items will get delivered to their accounts via the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes (May 19, 2023)

You can get free diamonds and skins by using the Free Fire redeem codes below:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

WLSGJXS5KFYR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

FF10617KGUF9

Note: The codes listed above may not be functional for all players due to server restrictions and unknown expiration dates.

Process of using redeem codes

The process of using redeem codes is straightforward, and the steps below will guide you through the entire process:

Step 1: Begin by heading to the official Rewards Redemption Site of the battle royale title.

Log in to the Rewards Redemption Site using the required option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Log in using a platform linked to your Free Fire ID. Here are the platforms you can choose from on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

As guest accounts don’t work on the website, you will have to link them to any of the platforms mentioned above. After you link such accounts, you can log in to the Rewards Redemption Site to use redeem codes.

Step 3: A text field will appear on the screen after the login process. You can enter a redeem code here.

Click "Confirm" after you have inserted the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press “Confirm” to complete the redemption. A dialog box will let you know whether the redemption is successful.

If redemption fails because of invalidity or server restrictions, the dialog box will tell you about the respective error. You can then wait for the availability of new redeem codes.

Disclaimer: Players in India shouldn’t play or download Free Fire on their devices due to the ban imposed on it by the Indian government. However, because the MAX version isn’t suspended, gamers can still play it.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes