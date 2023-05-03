Free Fire redeem codes today (May 3, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins

Redeem codes have become a popular way for players to acquire free in-game items in Garena Free Fire. These codes, combined with various events, have helped many players obtain exclusive cosmetics and additional rewards like diamonds. The developers occasionally release these codes via social media handles and during livestreams of the battle royale title.

To use a working code, players can visit the Rewards Redemption Site and complete the redemption procedure. They will receive the rewards in their account within 24 hours through the in-game mail section.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds and skins (May 3, 2023)

Listed below are the different Free Fire redeem codes that will give you free diamonds and skins:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

FF11WFNPP956

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11DAKX4WHV

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10617KGUF9

Note: The redeem codes might not be functional for all users due to server limitations and uncertain expiration dates.

Steps for using the Rewards Redemption Site

The Rewards Redemption Site is a website created by Garena that allows players to claim Free Fire redeem codes. The steps below will guide you through the process of using this particular website:

Step 1: Using any web browser, visit the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en).

Use the relevant login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, use any of the six login options (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter) to sign in to the website. You should use the platform associated with your in-game profile in the battle royale title.

Since guest accounts cannot be used on the Rewards Redemption Site, you must first link your guest account to any of the six platforms to become eligible for redemption.

Step 3: You can then enter the redeem code into the text box on your screen, taking care to avoid any typos.

Hit the Confirm button once you are done entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can finally hit the Confirm button to complete the redemption process. Once it ends successfully, the rewards will be sent to your in-game account, and you can open the game to collect them.

Disclaimer: Users living in India are advised against playing Free Fire because the game is banned in the country. However, since the MAX version was not on the list of prohibited applications, players can continue to enjoy this version of the battle royale title.

