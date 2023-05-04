Free Fire redeem codes today (May 4, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free gun skins and room cards

Obtaining free rewards in Free Fire can be challenging since players are usually required to complete various tasks in events. However, the occasional availability of new redeem codes can assist them as these codes require minimal effort to claim. Certain codes may even offer better exclusive in-game items compared to events, making them more rewarding.
Garena has also set up a website called the Rewards Redemption Site to facilitate the use of redeem codes. Once players have a working code for their server, they can simply navigate to this website and complete the redemption process to claim rewards.
Free Fire redeem codes for free gun skins and room cards (May 4, 2023)
You can try using the Free Fire redeem codes given below to get your hands on free gun skins and room cards:
Gun skins
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- MCPW2D1U3XA3
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- MCPW2D2WKWF2
- NPYFATT3HGSQ
- V427K98RUCHZ
- FFCMCPSGC9XZ
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FFCMCPSUYUY7E
- FFCMCPSEN5MX
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- HNC95435FAGJ
Room cards
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
Note: These codes may not work for all players due to expiry or server restrictions.
Steps of using redeem codes
Redeem codes are easy to use. The steps below will guide you through the procedure:
Step 1: Navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) in any web browser.
Step 2: You must complete the login process using the platform that your in-game account is connected to. The options available on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.
Guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. If you've been using a guest account to play the game, you must link it by going to the in-game settings of the battle royale title. You can only claim redeem codes after you bind your Free Fire guest account.
Step 3: After completing your login, enter the redeem code you want to claim and tap the Confirm button.
Upon successful redemption, the rewards associated with the code will be deposited into your account via the in-game mail section. These rewards are usually sent immediately, but they may take up to 24 hours to get delivered.
Disclaimer: Since Free Fire has been banned by the Indian government, players from the country are advised against playing it on their devices. However, they can enjoy the MAX version of the game since it is not prohibited in India.
