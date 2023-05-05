Free Fire redeem codes today (May 5, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free costume bundles and gloo wall skins

Free Fire players can obtain exclusive in-game items like skins, costumes, and more by either taking part in events or using redeem codes. While events require players to complete missions to earn rewards, redeem codes are more convenient since players can enter the codes on the Rewards Redemption Site without any additional tasks.

Garena frequently releases codes for different servers, and once players obtain an active one, they can redeem it on the site. The items are usually sent to their account immediately, but the process may take up to 24 hours.

Latest Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (May 5, 2023)

You can receive costume bundles and gloo wall skins by using the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned below:

Costume bundles

3IBBMSL7AK8G

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: The codes mentioned above may not work for all players due to unknown expiry and server restrictions.

How to get free rewards using redeem codes

Follow the steps below to redeem the codes:

Step 1: Look up Free Fire’s official redemption site in a web browser. You can find the Rewards Redemption Site at: https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en

You can employ the necessary login method (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The next step is to sign in using the platform connected to your in-game account. The following six login options are presented on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

Guest accounts cannot be used on the Rewards Redemption Site, and if you wish to utilize redeem codes with them, you must first link them to one of the platforms mentioned above. You can complete the binding process of a guest account by going to the in-game settings.

Step 3: After you login, enter the necessary code inside the text box that appears on your screen.

Click the Confirm button after you have inserted the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You can finally complete the redemption procedure for the code by pressing the Confirm button. Garena will send the rewards to you via the in-game mail if the process is successful.

Disclaimer: Due to Free Fire being banned in India, users residing in the country are advised against playing it on their devices. However, they may engage in the MAX variant of the battle royale title since it was not suspended in the country.

