Free Fire redeem codes today (May 6, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free characters and emotes

Obtaining items at no cost isn’t easy in Free Fire, and there are only a few ways to do so. Redeem codes are one of these methods and offer a wide variety of free rewards to players. Developer Garena usually releases them when a game-related milestone is accomplished or on special occasions. These codes are made available via livestreams or the social media handles of the title's different servers.

To get the rewards associated with an active Free Fire redeem code, players must head to the official Rewards Redemption Site. However, they must remember that the redeem code they enter has server restrictions and can expire at any time.

Latest Free Fire redeem codes to use (May 6, 2023)

The Free Fire redeem codes below offer free characters and emotes in the game:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Emotes

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: Due to their unknown expiration dates and server restrictions, these redeem codes may not function for all users.

Guide on using redeem codes

If you do not know how to use redeem codes, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Start by visiting the official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en)

Move to the Rewards Redemption Site and perform the login (Image via Garena)

Step 2: To sign in, choose a platform out of the six available options on the website (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter).

As guest accounts don't work on the Rewards Redemption Site, you have no option but to link them to one of these platforms. You can boot up the game and head to the settings section to complete the linking process.

Step 3: Copy and paste an active redeem code in the text box on the screen and click the “Confirm” button. This should complete the redemption process.

Click "Confirm" once you have inserted the code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Open the game and head to the mail section to collect the rewards of the redeem code.

However, if the redemption fails due to expiration or server constraints, the redeem code you entered will no longer work for you. In such a scenario, you must wait for newer redeem codes to become available.

Disclaimer: Considering the ban on Free Fire in India, players residing in the country are advised not to play the game on their devices. However, they can still engage in the battle royale title’s MAX variant since it is not prohibited.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes