Free Fire redeem codes today (May 7, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and vouchers

The search for free in-game items has grown prevalent in Free Fire, and many players continuously seek ways to gain unique cosmetics and other things at no cost. Among the various techniques that they can utilize, redeem codes emerge as the best alternative since they do not take much effort and are quite rewarding as well.

Over the years, Garena has released tons of unique redeem codes for the different servers of the battle royale title. Players can use them via the Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards directly into their in-game accounts.

Latest Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (May 7, 2023)

The following are Free Fire redeem codes that give free pets and vouchers in the battle royale title:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

HFNSJ6W74Z48

4TPQRDQJHVP4

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

E2F86ZREMK49

WD2ATK3ZEA55

TDK4JWN6RD6

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FFDBGQWPNHJX

2FG94YCW9VMV

Note: The codes listed above may not work for all users due to their unknown expiry and server restrictions.

Guide for using redeem codes

To utilize Free Fire redeem codes and receive the corresponding rewards, you must employ the Rewards Redemption Site. The steps below will guide you through the entire redemption procedure:

Step 1: To start the process, you must search for the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.

Complete the login using the necessary option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After you arrive at that website, you will be asked to complete the log in via the platform connected to your in-game account. The options offered to you are as follows:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts aren’t an option, and you must link them to one of the platforms mentioned above if you wish to use the redeem codes. You can open the in-game settings to perform the binding process.

Step 3: Once the login has taken place, the redeem code can be inserted into the text field on the screen. Make sure you enter it accurately.

Make sure you enter the code accurately (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, you may click on the Confirm button to move ahead. If the process ends successfully, the rewards will be deposited into your accounts.

Garena usually sends items within 24 hours of the redemption.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban that has been applied to Free Fire in India, players from the country must not play or download the game. Nonetheless, the MAX variant of the title was not prohibited, which is why they may still engage in the same.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes