Free Fire redeem codes today (May 7, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and vouchers

The search for free in-game items has grown prevalent in Free Fire, and many players continuously seek ways to gain unique cosmetics and other things at no cost. Among the various techniques that they can utilize, redeem codes emerge as the best alternative since they do not take much effort and are quite rewarding as well.
Over the years, Garena has released tons of unique redeem codes for the different servers of the battle royale title. Players can use them via the Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards directly into their in-game accounts.
Latest Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (May 7, 2023)
The following are Free Fire redeem codes that give free pets and vouchers in the battle royale title:
Pets
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- FFIC33NTEUKA
Vouchers
- HHNAT6VKQ9R7
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- 4TPQRDQJHVP4
- V44ZZ5YY7CBS
- E2F86ZREMK49
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- TDK4JWN6RD6
- XFW4Z6Q882WY
- FFDBGQWPNHJX
- 2FG94YCW9VMV
Note: The codes listed above may not work for all users due to their unknown expiry and server restrictions.
Guide for using redeem codes
To utilize Free Fire redeem codes and receive the corresponding rewards, you must employ the Rewards Redemption Site. The steps below will guide you through the entire redemption procedure:
Step 1: To start the process, you must search for the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.
Step 2: After you arrive at that website, you will be asked to complete the log in via the platform connected to your in-game account. The options offered to you are as follows:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Guest accounts aren’t an option, and you must link them to one of the platforms mentioned above if you wish to use the redeem codes. You can open the in-game settings to perform the binding process.
Step 3: Once the login has taken place, the redeem code can be inserted into the text field on the screen. Make sure you enter it accurately.
Step 4: Finally, you may click on the Confirm button to move ahead. If the process ends successfully, the rewards will be deposited into your accounts.
Garena usually sends items within 24 hours of the redemption.
Disclaimer: Due to the ban that has been applied to Free Fire in India, players from the country must not play or download the game. Nonetheless, the MAX variant of the title was not prohibited, which is why they may still engage in the same.
