Free Fire redeem codes today (May 8, 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and gloo wall skins

Free Fire players can obtain free rewards through various means, but redeem codes are arguably the most efficient way. These codes do not require much effort to claim, and players must simply visit the Rewards Redemption Site to complete the redemption process. After that, the items associated with the code will be sent directly to their in-game accounts.

A crucial thing that gamers must remember is that the redeem codes expire after a certain period, which is why they must utilize them as soon as possible. In addition to this, the developers also apply server restrictions on the codes.

Free Fire redeem codes for diamonds and gloo wall skins (May 8, 2023)

Listed below are the unique Free Fire redeem codes that you can utilize to get diamonds and gloo wall skins in your account:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Gloo wall skins

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: These redeem codes have unknown server restrictions and expiry dates, so they may not work for all players.

How to use redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site makes it possible to use the different redeem codes that Garena occasionally releases. The steps below will guide you through the entire procedure:

Step 1: Begin by searching for the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) on any web browser available on your device.

You can sign in using the platform linked to your account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Complete the login process via the platform connected with your in-game account. The ones featured on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Since guest accounts do not work on the website, you should link your guest account to any one of the platforms if you want to use redeem codes. To complete the binding process, open the game and go to the settings section.

Tap on the Confirm button after entering the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Upon completing the login, enter a redeem code and press the Confirm button. This step completes the redemption, and a dialog box will show up, displaying the status of the process.

In case the dialog box mentions a successful redemption, Garena will deliver the relevant rewards to your account within 24 hours via the in-game mail section.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire in the country, Indian players must refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, as the MAX version was not prohibited, it can be enjoyed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes