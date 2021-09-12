Free Fire rewards for today (12th September): How to get free Moco Month pan and Cyber Falco

Garena has incorporated tons of cosmetic items into Free Fire. Players can obtain them through a variety of means, including events. New events are added to the fast-paced battle royale title quite regularly, and they provide users with massive discounts or even free items.

In recent days, events surrounding “Moco: Rebirth” have made their way into the title. They offer users several exclusive rewards, including “Pan - Moco Month,” “Cyber Falco,” and “Glo Technica Skyboard.”

A guide on obtaining free rewards in Free Fire rewards

Pan - Moco Month

Pan - Moco Month is a free reward available for logging in 7 days (Image via Free Fire)

The pan skin is present in the newly commenced event. All that users will have to do is log in for a specific number of days to obtain the various rewards set by the developers.

Here are the exact requirements for the Login event:

Login 1 day: Diamond Royale Voucher

Login 3 days: Weapon Royale Voucher

Login 5 days: UMP- Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Login 7 days: Pan - Moco Month

Hence, to receive the exclusive pan skin, users would need to log in for a duration of seven days.

Glo Technica Skyboard

Upon playing 5 matches using Moco, players can collect this skin (Image via Free Fire)

Players can get this skin by participating in the “Moco’s Challenge” event. To obtain it, users must play a given number of matches using the Moco character:

Play 1 match with Moco: Gold Royale Voucher

Play 3 matches with Moco: Weapon Royale Voucher

Play 5 matches with Moco: Glo Technica Skyboard

Cyber Falco

Cyber Falco is one of the many rewards prevalent in the Coder’s Crib event. The event went live on September 10 and will be accessible until September 26.

Users will need to obtain the Code Cube C1 tokens through in-game missions and after-match drops. They may then utilize these tokens in the Pew Pew Pew Minigame to earn M coins. These M coins can be used to redeem a variety of rewards in the Horizon Store.

It can be claimed for 150 M coins (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Importantly, items in Horizon Store become accessible after reaching a certain percentage of Deciphering Progress, and the Cyber Falco is part of the 25% Progress section. It has become accessible. However, users have to spend 150 M coins to redeem the skin.

Edited by Srijan Sen