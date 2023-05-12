Free Fire SEA International 2023 Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

First Raiders Eclipse from Indonesia have acquired the top spot with 102 points after the conclusion of Day 1 of the Free Fire SEA International 2023. 11 teams from Group A and Group B fought today in six matches. The Indonesian unit were consistent throughout their matches and managed to lead the scoreboard without any Booyahs.

FW Esports from Thailand claimed second spot with 84 points with the help of one Booyah. Free Fire World champion Evos Phoenix came into the top three after winning the last two games. Team Flash and P Esports were fourth and fifth with 67 and 64 points, respectively. Thailand champion EArena claimed only 26 points on the opening day.

Free Fire SEA Invitational Day 1 overview

Day 1 overall standings of FFSI Group Stage (Image via Free Fire)

Vietnam’s P Esports went on to play strategically in the opening battle to obtain a 12-kill Booyah. Nero from the unit was the top player of the first game with five eliminations and 3080 damage. First Raiders Eclipse from Indonesia were second with 13 frags. Evos Phoenix had only two points which came from their placement.

FW Esports clinched an impressive 12-kill victory in the second round played on Purgatory. First Raiders maintained their steady gameplay to secure second spot with eight eliminations. Evos Phoenix also put up a stellar showing to claim third place with seven kills. Vasto Mundo had another disappointing match.

MORPH conquered the third game with 11 kills, showing a powerful attack. FW Esports yet again exhibited a spectacular performance to grab second position with 13 kills. Free Fire VFL champion Team Flash and Vasto Mundo were third and fourth with eight and six eliminations, respectively.

Souza’s outstanding performances helped First Raiders register a huge 15-kill Booyah in the fourth match. He picked up five eliminations and 3099 damage, playing an instrumental role for his unit. Team Flash, P Esports, and FW scored 18, 14, and 12 points, respectively. Evos Phoenix only took two kills, while Alpha from MENA region grabbed a single point there.

Evos Phoenix displayed a sensational return to notch up the fifth match with 15 eliminations. Star Free Fire player GodCruz performed nicely, taking seven kills and 2712 damage. LGDS from Taiwan were in second place with six eliminations. While Farang earned 14 points, including seven frags.

With securing 15 eliminations, Evos Phoenix set up another outstanding showcasing to register their second Booyah in a row. First Raiders ended the day with grabbing 16 important points in the sixth match. Team Flash from Vietnam and FW scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

