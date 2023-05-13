Free Fire SEA Invitational Day 2: Teams, map order, schedule, and where to watch 

Day 2 of the Free Fire SEA Invitational Group Stage will be hosted on May 13, with six teams from Group B and C competing in six matches. Following a nerve-wracking opening day, the excitement for this FFSI contest intensifies with each passing fixture. The six sides from Group C will start their campaign today to instill their rhythm right from the get-go.

The timetable for today's six fixtures will remain the same as on the opening day. A total of 17 teams are battling out in the Group Stage for the 12 slots in the Grand Finals. Team Legacy from Pakistan, who was placed in Group A, could not submit the required documents for the FFSA due to visa issues.

Free Fire SEA Invitational Group Stage Day 2 participants

Group B

EArena First Raiders Eclipse Vasto Mundo Morph Team FW Esports P Esports

Group C

SBTC Esports Eagle Esport Genesis Dogma G Arsy Aphrodite Magic Esport Expand

Day 2 map order and where to watch

The second day of the FFSI will begin at 4:30 PM IST with the first encounter on the Bermuda map. To catch all the live matches, you can tune in to the official Free Fire Esports YouTube channel:

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Alpine

Match 4 - Nexterra

Match 5 - Bermuda

Match 6 - Random map

Genesis Dogma, the crown champion of the Master League Season 7, will try to perform terrifically on the first day. Their counterpart First Raiders already had an extraordinary showing as the Indonesian squad has claimed the first rank in the overall standings after all six encounters.

Expand, the MCPS Season 5 winner, will also try to make a lucrative start in this Free Fire campaign. SBTC from Vietnam and G Arsy from Indonesia will also hope to dominate in their first six games today.

Day 1 highlights

With 102 points, First Raiders was in the first spot after presenting strong performances on Day 1. The second-placed squad, FW Esports, was 18 points behind them. Evos Phoenix triumphed in the fifth and sixth games, propelling the world champion to third place in the overall points table. Two popular Free Fire teams, Vasto Mundo and EArena, capitulated as they finished 10th and 11th respectively.

