Free Fire Sea Invitational (FFSI) 2023 Day 1: Teams, schedule, matches, and where to watch 

Starting on May 12, the inaugural Free Fire Sea Invitational 2023 will kick off with teams from eight regions vying for the grand title. The competition will have two stages: the six-day League Stage and the three-day Finals. During the initial rounds, 18 teams will be split into three groups, competing in a round-robin format. The top 12 sides will seal their positions in the Finals, which are slated to take place from May 26-28.

On Day 1, Group A and Group B will face each other over six matches. The opening clash will be played on the classic Bermuda map, followed by three bouts on Purgatory, Alpine, and Nexterra respectively. The fifth match will once again take place on the Bermuda map.

The sixth encounter will be randomly chosen from any of the maps, adding unpredictability to the tournament.

Free Fire Sea Invitational 2023 Group Stage Day 1 participating teams

Group A

Team Flash Evos Pheonix Alpha Farang Esports Team Legacy LGDS

Group B

EArena First Raiders Esports Vasto Mundo Morph Team FW Esports P Team

Where to watch

Garena will broadcast this contest on Free Fire Esports' official YouTube channel at 4:30 PM IST in multiple regional languages. The publisher has partnered with YouTube to livestream this Invitational.

EArena, the winner of the Free Fire Thailand Championship 2023, is set to face their long-standing rivals, Evos Phoenix, who clinched two World Series titles. First Raider Eclipse, who secured back-to-back runner-up positions in their two notable events, will look to kick things off on a good note.

The current VPL champion, Team Flash, had a miserable showing in the FFWS 2022. They will be eager to make their mark in this global event. Their counterpart, P Esports, featuring up-and-coming players, will also start their global esports journey.

Vasto Mundo from Europe will be a single representative of the region in the Invitational and will be looking to a magnificent start tomorrow. Team Legacy from Pakistan and LGDS from Taiwan will also compete to make their presence felt in the tournament. The long league will give some time for making a comeback, but teams would want to be on top from the very onset.

