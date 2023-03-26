Pakistani squad Team Legacy qualifies for Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023

Team Legacy emerged as the winners of the Pakistan Qualifiers of the 2023 Free Fire SEA Invitational, progressing to the main event from May 12 to 28. The team performed exceptionally well in the nail-biting Grand Finals and maintained their form until the last match. They amassed 109 points in eight games, claiming three Booyahs in the Grand Finals.

Hotshot Esports, crowned champions of the FFPL Season 4 and competitors in the previous World Series, also had an impressive outing but narrowly missed out on the winning spot by four points. The seasoned squad also clinched a Booyah in the finals but it was not enough for them to get the top spot.

Angry Kings, with 92 points, claimed the third position, securing a podium spot in the Free Fire competition after a strong performance. Their pro player, Deadshot, emerged as the Best Performer in the Grand Finals, managing 19 kills, 9,823 damage, 13 headshots, and 10 assists.

Prize Pool distribution of Free Fire SEA Invitational Qualifiers Pakistan

Besides one slot for the main event, the contest had a total prize pool of $7,200 (₹2,000,000 PKR), wherein the champions claimed $3,600 and the second-ranked unit $900 in prize money.

Team Legacy - $3,600 Hotshot Esports - $900 Angry King - $540 Team Empire - $360 Agon Demons Pride - $270 Xenon Esports - $216 Royal New Era - $144 No Chance ES - $126 Slayers - $108 High Esports - $90 Team Exe - $72 X Spark - $54

Grand Finals overview

Overall standings of Free Fire SEA Qualifiers Grand Finals ( Image via Garena)

The first contest between the 12 finalists began on the Bermuda map, with Agon Demons Pride achieving a huge 14-kill Booyah. Meanwhile, Hotshot, Team Legacy, and Angry Kings scored 12, 9, and 7 points respectively.

The second and third encounters of the Grand Finals were clinched by Team Legacy. The side garnered 50 points in just two games and impressed fans with their remarkable exploits.

Angry Kings, Slayers, and Hotshot triumphed in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches with 13, 14, and 13 eliminations, respectively. However, Team Legacy had below-average results in these three matches but bounced back to obtain their third Booyah in the seventh battle.

The eighth and final round of the Free Fire Pakistan Qualifiers was a thriller, where Team Empire achieved a mammoth 18-kill Booyah, jumping to fourth place in the overall chart.

