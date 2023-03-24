Free Fire SEA Invitational Pakistan Qualifiers Finals: Teams, schedule, FFSI slot, and more

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire SEA Invitational (FFSI) Pakistan Qualifiers is set to take place this Saturday, March 25. A total of 12 top teams from across the country will compete for a spot at the SEA Invitational tournament. The latter tournament, scheduled to be held between May 12-28, 2023, will feature eighteen sides from eight regions as they vie for the coveted title.

The Pakistan Qualifiers were held in three stages, beginning with City Qualifiers followed by Playoffs that saw 36 teams divided into three groups. The top four sides from each group have taken a slot in the finals.

Free Fire SEA Invitational: Pakistan Qualifiers finalists

The qualifiers feature the following teams:

Team Empire

Angry King

Royal New Era

Team Exe

Team Legacy

Team X Spark

Xenon Esports

Slayers

Hotshot Esports

Agon Demons Pride

No Chance

High Esports

Prizepool and where to watch the tournament-

A total of 2 million PKR have been allocated as the prize pool for the Free Fire contest, with fifty percent of it going to the first-placed team. The second and third-placed sides will be awarded 250K and 150K PKR respectively.

Watch the event live on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire Esports Pakistan starting at 10:30 PM. Fans can win a WasteLand Roamer Bundle as a watching reward.

FFSI: Pakistan Qualifiers Playoffs overview

Team Empire topped the first playoff with two Booyahs and 167 points in eight matches played. Wanted from TE was the player of the group owing to his 31 kills and over 12k in damage.

Team Legacy emerged victorious in the second playoff with a total of 152 points, while pro side X Spark secured second position. Xenon secured third place despite not achieving any booyah, whereas Slayers, with three Booyahs, took the fourth spot.

Fan favorite Hotshot Esports dominated the third and final playoffs by obtaining four Booyahs. The side was followed by Agon Demons Pride while No chance took third place with balanced gameplay.

As only one slot has been allocated for the Free Fire SEA Invitational from the event, the competition will be fierce. Some new outfits have qualified for the finals and will give their all against seasoned opponents.

