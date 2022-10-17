Hotshot Esports wins FFPL Season 4, qualifies for Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Bangkok 

Hotshot Esports lifted the Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) Season 4 trophy by winning 50% of the total matches. They showcased a remarkable performance in the eight-match Grand Finals; with four Booyahs, the squad garnered 145 points and 65 kills.

Apart from the trophy and the winning prize of $16,085, they claimed a seat in the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Bangkok: Play-Ins. Anas from Hotshot has been named the MVP of the Grand Finals

Agon Demons Pride, the Group Stage toppers, ended up second with 139 points, missing out on the title by only seven. Their showing throughout the event was fabulous as they impressed viewers despite being an underdog team.

Defending champions House of Blood did not perform as well as they did last season. They had a consistent performance in the finals but could not win a single match, and reached third place with 97 points.

Team TG, with 91 points, placed fourth after an average showcase in eight matches. Salt Esports was behind them in fifth spot with 88 points and a Booyah. No Chance and Five Mutants were in ninth and 10th spots with 59 points each, while Revengers finished 12th after performing poorly.

Free Fire Pakistan League Grand Finals' overview

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 4 Finals overall standings (Image via Garena)

Hotshot Esports started the contest in an aggressive style and claimed the opening match with 13 kills. Revengers and Salt also had exceptional performances, finishing second and third with five and seven kills respectively.

Agon Demons Pride got their pace and clinched a nine-kill victory in the second match. Five Mutants earned second place with seven kills, while Hotshot occupied third place with 13 kills.

The next two matches once again saw mesmerizing executions as Hotshot won with 11 and 15 kills. Their performances in both matches helped them take a great lead in the overall standings. Salt Esports emerged victorious in the fifth match.

Aegon Demons Pride kept itself in the race by winning another match with 11 kills, while Hotshot finished as the winner in the seventh match. Before the final match, both the teams were competing for the trophy.

Aegon Demons Pride put in their best effort and finished third with 11 kills, but this was not enough to beat Hotshot in the overall standings. Meanwhile, RGA officials wrapped up the eighth match with 10 kills.

