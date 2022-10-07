Free Fire Pakistan League Season 4 Grand Finals: Qualified teams, FFWS slot, bonus points and more

The Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL) Season 4 has reached its last stage, i.e., the Grand Finals, which are set to be held on October 16. The one-day finals feature one slot for the upcoming World Series, a $2 million mega contest.

The group stage, which ran for over four weeks, ended on October 2, with 12 out of 18 teams reaching the Finals. Agon Demon Pride's emphatic showing set them in pole position with 853 points and 18 Booyahs. About 50% of their total points came from kills, which shows how well-balanced the team played.

With a very small margin of four points, Salt Esports placed behind them in the second spot with 849. The team led the scoreboard but slipped to second place last week.

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 4 finalists and bonus points

Overall standings of FFPL Group Stage (Image via Free Fire)

Based on their rankings in the Group Stage, some teams received bonus points that will be used for their headstart points in the Grand Finals.

Agon Demon Pride - 25 points Salt Esports - 22 points House of Blood - 19 points Hotshot Esports - 16 points Team TG - 14 points Team Empire - 12 points Rezucction X - 10 points RGA Officials - 8 points Team Legacy - 6 points No Chance - 4 points Five Mutant - 2 points Revengers - 0 point

House of Blood, a famous Free Fire team in Pakistan, who has dominated this year so far in their previous tournaments, secured the third position and got 19 bonus points. The squad also claimed the previous edition of the event.

Hotshot Esports, the winner of FFPL Season 2, finished in fourth place after some fantastic exploits. However, their performance has declined over the last several events.

The FFPL Season 1 champion, Team TG, finished in the fifth position and grabbed 14 bonus points. Team Empire and Rezucction X were in sixth and seventh positions, followed by RGA Officials.

No Chance didn't have a good showing in the Group Stage, placing in the 10th spot and taking only four bonus points. Five Mutant and Revengers were in 11th and 12th positions, respectively.

Top players of Free Fire Pakistan League Group Stage

Top five players of FFPL Group Stage (Image via Free Fire)

Blackhawk from Salt Esports took 146 kills and 72136 damage in his 63 matches and claimed the first spot in the MVP standings. Demon Pride's Godzilla picked up 137 kills and 87449 damage in 64 matches, while Hotshot Esports' Ana569 secured the third position with 122 kills.

The FFPL Season 4 Grand Finals will start on October 16.

Poll : 0 votes