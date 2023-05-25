Free Fire SEA Invitational Grand Finals: Participants, schedule, when and where to watch 

The Grand Finals of the ongoing Free Fire SEA Invitational will take place over three days from May 26 to 28 at 4.30 PM IST. After the six-day Group Stage, the 12 finalists have been finalized for the battle. The squads that placed 13th to 17th in the preliminary phase have been knocked out of the Invitational contest. The qualified units will focus on the ultimate stage to grab the title.

The upcoming weekend will see 18 matches across four Free Fire maps. These teams must show consistency daily, as a poor start can create immense pressure. The FFSI is the first international contest of the year, while the subsequent one (FFWS) is planned for November.

Free Fire SEA Invitational Grand Finals teams

These FFSI finalists have acquired their seats after proving themselves in the Group Stage.

Evos Pheonix (Thailand) Magic Esports (Thailand) Team Flash (Vietnam) P Esports (Vietnam) E Arena (Thailand) Expand (Malaysia) FW Esports (Thailand) First Raiders Eclipse (Indonesia) Morph Team (Indonesia) SBTC Esports (Vietnam) Genesis Dogma SF (Indonesia) G Arsy Aphrodite (Indonesia)

Where to watch

The contest is being hosted in Thailand, where fans can watch the matches in person. The publisher also broadcasts the event on its official Free Fire Esports YouTube channel in many regional languages at 4.30 PM IST.

Group Stage overview

Evos Phoenix from Thailand pulled off several perfect moves to ensure pole position for themselves. The world champion squad plundered 322 points in the 24 matches they competed. They earned five Booyahs and 163 eliminations during the initial phase.

Magic Squad exhibited teamwork and aggressive attacks in their last six games, propelling them to the runner-up spot with 313 points. The Thai side acquired the first two seats in the first leg. In contrast, Vietnamese squads Team Flash and P Esports captured the third and fourth positions. Both the units also impressed with their tactics and consistency.

Indonesian powerhouses First Raiders and Morph claimed eighth and ninth places after an average showing in the second week of the Free Fire event. The teams ranked 13th to 17th could not make it to the final round. Vasto Mundo from Europe and Farang from Malaysia, the bottom two squads, had a horrible competition.

