Free Fire star Nobru nominated for Content Creator of the Year 2022 at The Game Awards 

One of the most prestigious occasions in the gaming industry, The Game Awards, has announced its nominees for 2022 across 31 categories. Popular Free Fire player Nobru has been nominated for Content Creator of The Year 2022, along with four other top creators including Ludwig and QTCinderella.

Winners revealed live, Thursday, December 8 These five are up for Content Creator of the Year @ #TheGameAwards Karl JacobsLudwigNibellionNobruQTCinderella🗳️ Vote Now: bit.ly/tgavote Winners revealed live, Thursday, December 8 These five are up for Content Creator of the Year @ #TheGameAwards:🔸 Karl Jacobs🔸 Ludwig🔸 Nibellion🔸 Nobru🔸 QTCinderella🗳️ Vote Now: bit.ly/tgavote👀 Winners revealed live, Thursday, December 8 https://t.co/DzgmmaUfIy

On November 14, the full list of this year's finalists was released via livestream across multiple platforms. The event is scheduled to be held on December 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Content Creator of The Year nominees at The Game Awards 2022

Other nominees for the award include:

Nobru Karl Jacobs Ludwig Nibellion QTCinderella

Having garnered several individual awards over the last four years, Bruno "Nobru" Goes is a veteran Free Fire Esports player who currently plays for his co-owned organization Fluxo.

While playing for Corinthians in 2019, he, alongside his squad members, claimed the inaugural Free Fire World Series, which was a $400K mega contest. Nobru walked away with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award and has since gained massive popularity in the mobile gaming industry.

The content creator currently has 13.8 million and 3.7 million subscribers on his YouTube and Twitch channels, respectively. He won the Personality of the Year accolade at the Esports Awards 2022 and remains the only mobile gaming creator to be nominated at The Game Awards this year.

In January 2021, Nobru and Cerol created the esports organization Fluxo, which gained a huge fanbase just a few hours after its announcement. The organization also has rosters in CS:GO and Arena of Valor.

Meanwhile, popular American Minecraft content creator Karl Jacobs, aka GamerBoyKarl, has over 3.5 million subscribers on both his YouTube and Twitch channels.

Ludwig Ahgren is a famous streamer and commentator who won the Streamer of the Year at the Streamer Awards 2022. He is one of the top contenders for the Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards. Ahgren livestreams several games and also creates non-video gaming content.

Nibellion aka Nibel is famous for sharing video gaming-related news. The creator was widely regarded as one of the most trusted sources in the industry. However, he recently quit Twitter, where he used to share video game updates, and also announced that he wouldn't be posting any news on other platforms.

Blaire, famously known as QTCinderella, is a Twitch streamer as well as the co-host of The Streamer Awards. Thanks to her wide variety of content, she has also been nominated for the Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022.

You can vote for your favorite creator on the official website of The Game Awards or on its discord channel.

