Free Fire star Nobru wins Esports Personality of the Year at Esports Awards 2021

To commemorate the achievements of esports talent in various fields, the sixth iteration of the Esports Awards took place today at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas. Awards were given out in various categories to felicitate talents that have made a mark in the industry in 2021.

Among the many awards given out was the Esports Personality of the Year 2021. Popular streamer and esports player Bruno "Nobru" Goes took home the title this year. The Team Fluxo owner is a renowned face in the world of Free Fire. Starting out as an esports player for the Brazilian esports organization Corinthians, he has solidified his name in the gaming industry over the past three years.

The award was presented by Alex Williams and Nyvi Estephan. Nobru, unfortunately, couldn't make it to the awards but stated in a recorded message that for him, the Esports Awards were equivalent to the Oscars. He also thanked his fans for their continued support and criticism, which he said helped him improve. Looking forward to 2022, he stated that his focus will be on new projects and ideas while also bringing in a high level of competitiveness.

More about Esports Personality of the Year winner Nobru

Nobru commands a massive following on his various social and streaming platforms. On YouTube, he has a whooping 13.1 million subscribers. He uploads Free Fire videos where he is seen unboxing skin bundles, creating fun in-game challenges, and uploading fun gameplay content.

On his Twitch channel, where he enjoys a following of 3.6 million, he livestreams himself playing Free Fire with his squad as well as randoms. He also has a mind-boggling 12.3 million followers on Instagram. Earlier in July this year, the Brazilian was appointed TikTok's global gaming brand ambassador, and his organization Team Fluxo was also part of the deal.

During his competitive Free Fire journey, playing for the Corinthians, Nobru won the inaugural Free Fire World Series held in 2019. He was also the MVP of the tournament.

2021 has been a decent year for the Brazilian competitively, as he finished fourth in the FFWS: Singapore with his squad Team Fluxo. He also won the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 2021: Series A - Stage 1 while finishing on the podium for the second and third stages of the event.

Other popular personalities nominated were Nadeshot, the owner of 100Thieves, a former LOL player, and the CEO of G2 Esports Ocelote and CS: GO Player Fallen.

