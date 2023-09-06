Free Fire stars AS Gaming and Lokesh Gamer join GodLike Esports

GodLike Esports has signed Free Fire content creators AS Gaming and Lokesh Gamer. Garena recently confirmed the return of the game in India, with several changes made to its features in order to prioritize data security and user privacy. Sensing the excitement among fans in the country, the organization recruited the two renowned streamers.

Free Fire India was originally set to arrive on September 5, 2023, but to provide a better gaming experience, Garena postponed the grand launch by a few weeks. The publisher has already created massive hype among fans by announcing MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador of the title.

Apart from the cricket star, the game has also collaborated with four other sportspersons: Sunil Chhetri, Saina Nehwal, Leander Paes, and Rahul Chaudhari.

What to know about GodLike Esports' latest signings, Free Fire streamers AS Gaming and Lokesh Gamer

Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is known for his unique content on YouTube and has approximately 20 million subscribers on his channel. He mainly focuses on Free Fire content. However, he also has other channels where he posts non-gaming content. His main channel has generated more than 2.8 billion views.

AS Gaming has played a big role in making Free Fire popular in India. His signing by GodLike Esports will definitely help the organization grow in the future.

Lokesh Raj Singh, also known as Lokesh Gamer, is one of the most beloved streamers in India. He has generated more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube and 5.4 million followers on Instagram.

Lokesh Gamer posted his first video on YouTube in April 2019. He has garnered a huge fanbase in a very short period of time.

Lokesh Gamer is often seen creating content with AS Gaming. The fact that both content creators are joining GodLike Esports together has left fans immensely excited.

GodLike Esports debuted its Free Fire esports roster in September 2021 by signing the former lineup of Blind Esports. The team had an impressive run in several tournaments, including FFPL Winter, before the game’s ban.

The organization also has a large fan following in BGMI Esports, as their squad boasts well-known players like Jonathan Gaming, Neyoo, Zgod, Spower, and Shadow.

