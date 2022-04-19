Who is AS Gaming? ID number, country, monthly earnings, Free Fire stats, and more revealed

Free Fire possesses a well-established global community, which has contributed to the growth of numerous content creators. Sahil Rana, aka AS Gaming, is one of the most famous individuals in the game's community, having a sizable fan base in India.

He has amassed great numbers on YouTube in recent years, making him one of the most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers out there. At the time of writing, he has 17 million subscribers, alongside 2.30 billion views.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID number, country, and more details

AS Gaming’s Free Fire ID number is 169525329, and he hails from India. Presently, the content creator is ranked Silver III in the Battle Royale mode and Bronze I in the Clash Squad mode.

Listed below are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming has great lifetime stats within the game (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has featured in 8047 squad matches and has 1271 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 15.79%. He has bagged 21255 kills with 5274 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.14 and a headshot percentage of 24.81%.

The YouTuber has also secured 327 victories in 2305 duo games, maintaining a win percentage of 14.18%. At a K/D ratio of 3.25 and a headshot rate of 26.78%, he has 6438 kills and 1724 headshots.

Sahil has additionally engaged in 2751 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 357 of them, translating to a win ratio of 12.97%. In this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 4.29 and a headshot percentage of 50.51% due to the 10274 kills, which includes 5189 headshots.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats of AS Gaming in the current season (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has competed in one duo game during the current ranked season and has succeeded in getting the win. He has five kills with no headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the title. The statistics and images used in the article are from Free Fire MAX, which was not included on the list of prohibited applications.

AS Gaming’s monthly earnings

These are his monthly and yearly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

On Social Blade, AS Gaming’s monthly and yearly earnings through the channel are estimated to be between $12K - $192K and $144K - $2.3 million, respectively.

YouTube channel

Sahil has been uploading game-related content to his channel for a long time, and his rise to fame has been incredible. Currently, there are 824 videos to his name, with the highest-watched one having gained approximately 24 million views.

AS Gaming also operates several other YouTube channels on the platform, each with a unique type of content

Edited by Shaheen Banu