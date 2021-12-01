Free Fire update maintenance duration and server downtime for OB31

The Free Fire OB31 is expected to be one of the most significant updates in 2021. It introduces game-changing improvements and balancing in the case of many weapons and the character's abilities. In addition to this, Clash Squad and Battle Royale mode also have multiple adjustments and improvements.

However, as has been the case with every previous Free Fire update, there will be a long spell of maintenance break on the patch day, with the servers already down for the same. Although the update has started coming out, the players are still unable to experience the game due to the above.

Free Fire OB31 maintenance and downtime

When the developers announced the maintenance for the OB31 update earlier this morning, Free Fire users were taken by surprise. The post informed the users about the release of the update and the schedule for the break.

The maintenance break has already started at 9:30 am IST, and all those users who attempt to sign in to the game will be receiving an error reading that the server will be ready soon whenever they attempt to access the game.

However, once the servers are up and running, the issue will be automatically resolved. Users will not be required to take any further action.

According to the official post, the maintenance will end by 6:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). Therefore, the players will not enjoy their favorite game for around nine hours at a stretch.

Here are a few of the exciting features that users can try after the servers are live:

Chrono and K character balance

Meanwhile, the Time-Turner has received a significant change in the Free Fire OB31 update, which restricts users within it from firing outside to their enemies. Furthermore, the buff of increased speed has been removed. However, the developers have decreased the cooldown while increasing the durability and duration to compensate for this.

The Psychology mode on K's ability has been considerably buffed. Now users will get 3 EP every second up to 250 EP at the highest level.

New gun

A new firearm card, MAC10, has been introduced in this patch. It has a pre-attached silencer and can inflict heavy damage on armored enemies as well.

Range reduction of a few weapons

The effective range of a few guns such as UMP, MP5, Thompson, UZI, and MAG-7 has been reduced to make some other weapons favorable for usage.

Players can read the patch notes here.

Edited by Srijan Sen