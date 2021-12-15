Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 day 1: Overall standings, top five players, and more

The Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 commenced today. At the end of Day 1, Team MafiaBala is in pole position without any booyah, which shows their consistency. The team accumulated 74 points with the help of 34 frag points. Team Mafia is in second place with 39 kills and 73 points, followed by Team Prince with 67 points. Team Elite Killer and Iconic's teams were below average and finished at the bottom of the rankings.

Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021: Team Mafiabala lead the day 1 standings

Free Fire Winter Invitational day 1 overall standings (Image via Garena)

Team Mafia won the first match of the day played on the classic map of Bermuda with 12 frags, where star player Mafia was the MVP for his seven frags contribution. PVS Gaming was a close second with 11 frag points.

Team Prince won the second match of the day with five frags. However, Team Mafia topped the match standings for their 11 frag points. PVS Gaming once again secured second place by placement points.

Team Javaboy showed insane rotation in the day's third match to claim the booyah with six frags. Team Ayush and FozyAjay secured second and third place with nine and five frags, respectively.

At the end of Match 3, Team Mafia was leading the overall points table with 50 points. PVS Gaming without any booyah was in second place with 39 points.

Team Fozy Ajay played passively to claim booyah in the fourth match of the day with five frags. Aman was MVP of the game for his final two eliminations.

Top 5 players from Free Fire Winter Invitational day 1 (Image via Garena)

Team Prince won their second booyah of the day with seven frags. However, it was Mafiabala's team that went berserk and accumulated 14 frag points.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Team Delete with 12 frags, with Koushik being the MVP with seven frags. Team Jonty was eliminated early, but they grabbed nine frags.

The course of the five-day event will be decided tomorrow on Day 2. Log into Free Fire India/Esports official pages to watch the event.

