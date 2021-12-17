Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The second day of Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 concluded on December 16, with Team MafiaBala maintaining its top position. MafiaBala put up a fantastic show with the most consistent gameplay, doing so without any booyah. The team accumulated 137 points with the help of 61 frags. The second-placed Team Mafia also performed admirably to keep the position with 127 points.

Team Javaboy, with their dazzling gameplay, advanced three positions to third place with 121 points. Team Iconic had a good outing on day 2 as they climbed to seventh place with 104 points. Team Ayush finished in 12th position.

Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 day 2: Match overview

Overall standings of Free Fire Winter Invitational after day 2 (Image via Garena)

Team PVS Gaming won the first match, played on Bermuda, with four frags. It was Team MafiaBala who topped the points table with eight frags. Team Iconic also showed aggressive gameplay to grab nine kills.

Team Mafia won their second booyah of the event with 10 frags, with Mafia being the MVP with four frags. Team Jonty was aggressive from the word go and managed to grab 12 important frags.

After a disappointing first day, Team Iconic managed to grab two consecutive booyah's in the third and fourth matches of the day with six and nine frags, respectively. Chamba was the MVP in both the matches with two and four frags, respectively.

With their passive gameplay, Team Jonty won the fifth match of the day with four frags. Team Yogi and Mafia were eliminated early, but they grabbed seven frags each.

Team FozyAjay won the sixth and final match of the day with 11 kills. Team PVS secured second place with seven frags, while Team Killer was third with eight kills.

Free Fire Winter Invitational: Top 5 players

MVP standings after Free Fire Winter Invitational day 2 (Image via Garena)

1) Team Mafia Mafia - 28 kills

2) Team MafiaBala Radhe Thakur - 27 kills

3) Team Java Ginotra - 18 kills

4) Team Mafia Xnonu - 17 kills

5) Team PVS TheCM - 16 kills

Mafia leads the MVP standings with 28 kills, followed by Radhe Thakur with 27 kills.

Free Fire Winter Invitational 2021 day 3 will continue on December 17. Interested fans can watch the match live on Free Fire's official YouTube channel.

Edited by R. Elahi